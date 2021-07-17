Justice minister Lamola will launch vaccination programme for inmates, officials on Monday

MAYIBONGWE MAQHINA JUSTICE and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will launch the vaccination programme for officials and inmates in Johannesburg on Monday.

In a statement, Lamola’s office said the Department of Correctional Services has prioritised vaccination of both officials and inmates to ensure their protection and that of the general public. “Outbreaks of Covid-19 in correctional centres have a potential to spread to communities, hence the need to vaccinate both inmates and officials,” it said. The department also said both officials and prisoners would receive vaccines.

The vaccination for the majority of officials commenced last Thursday. “Correctional Services officials are being vaccinated in public and private vaccination sites across the country,” it said. The vaccination for the prisoners would start on Monday at the 90 approved vaccination sites in correctional centres across the country.

“Inmates also get vaccinated in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules, commemorated on Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July, which clearly stipulate that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community.” The ministry said there was a high risk of inmates being exposed to Covid-19 due to the limitations of physical distancing in correctional facilities. “Department of Correctional Services remains committed to create a safer working environment for all its officials and the vaccination programme will contribute towards that.

“Both officials and inmates are encouraged to get vaccinated.” It said awareness campaigns continued to be implemented within the department to demystify some of the myths around vaccines. Lamola will also get vaccinated during the launch to be held at Johannesburg management area, Medium C prison.