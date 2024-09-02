Justice Minister tied to VBS scandal to testify before Parliament on looting allegations

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane is set to appear before the Justice Portfolio Committee in Parliament this week regarding her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal. The committee, chaired by Xola Nqola, confirmed that Simelane will be called to explain her links to the VBS saga on Friday.

This was fuelled by media reports that the former mayor of Polokwane took a R575,600 load from the bank to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton, Johannesburg. In a statement, Nqola said the committee had noted with grave concern the allegations in media reports regarding an alleged loan to the minister. He said the allegations were damaging to the image that South Africa was trying to portray as a country ridding itself of any form of corruption.

“We therefore thought it prudent to call the Minister speedily to a committee meeting where she can take Parliament and South Africans into confidence regarding these allegations,” he said. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also demanded answers from Simelane on her gains from the collapsed bank. Meanwhile, Simelane will appear before the African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission in response to claims of questionable activities in the VBS scandal.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Simelane must present a full report on the allegations against her. “We are expecting a full report from her in terms of what has been reported. She must report,” Mbalula told eNCA during an interview. [email protected]