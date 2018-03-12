Pretoria - More suspects could be added in the case against former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane, who has been charged with fraud, money laundering and corruption.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said more suspects would appear alongside Phahlane when he and his co-accused return to court.

Phahlane appeared on Monday with his wife Beauty and businessman Durandt Snyman in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria. The matter was postponed to June 7 for further pre-trial procedures.

The trio are facing six charges of corruption amounting to R900 000.

They are also accused of contravening the provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The matter relates to the construction of Phahlane’s multimillion-rand house as well as his fleet of luxury vehicles.

Prosecutor Chris Smith asked that the matter be postponed as outstanding documents still needed to be handed over to the accused’s legal teams.

The Phahlanes and Snyman, who made their first appearance in court last month, were each granted R10000 bail.

The charges stem from alleged kickbacks the former top cop, his wife and other senior officers received for the awarding of lucrative forensic supply tenders while Phahlane headed the forensic division.

The alleged kickbacks were in the form of vehicles supplied to the police officers, either at a discounted rate or through paying them inflated prices for their vehicles, which they sold to Snyman.

Ipid alleges that police supplier Keith Keating facilitated the payment for the vehicles for the Phahlanes through Snyman's dealership.

The vehicles include a Land Rover Discovery 4, a Nissan Navara, a Toyota Hilux 3.0, a Mercedes-Benz C250, a VW Polo and a Ford Rover.

Ipid alleges kickbacks were given to Phahlane through the sale of discounted vehicles to himself and several other police officers, including his wife.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said there was a strong case against Phahlane, who is facing at least six counts of corruption.

The Hawks last year raided several properties belonging to Phahlane and Keating, who is accused of giving expensive vehicles to Phahlane in return for favours.

However, Phahlane has denied that there were any corrupt deals and claims the vehicles were part of a sponsorship.

He was relieved of his duties as acting national police commissioner in June last year amid the allegations of corruption.

