Durban - The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision on Friday to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma is long overdue but very welcome, the Inkatha Freedom Party said.

The IFP welcomed the decision by the NPA to finally prosecute Zuma on charges of corruption emanating from alleged criminal activity more than a decade ago, IFP chief whip Narend Singh said.

“The decision to proceed with charges of corruption against former president Zuma is long overdue but very welcome. The IFP has always contended that Jacob Zuma must have his day in court, and views in a very serious light the obstruction that has been encountered, particularly at the hand of NPA, who should have been above and beyond reproach in prosecuting criminal activity without fear, favour, or prejudice,” he said.

“The decision by [NPA head] Shaun Abrahams to prosecute Jacob Zuma only now is in itself a damning indictment on the state of capture of the NPA under the Zuma presidency.”

“The IFP calls for this matter to be prosecuted without delay and for a full judicial commission of inquiry into the fitness of Shaun Abrahams and all prosecutors involved in this matter at the NPA to be held. As far as we are concerned this was an abuse of the rule of law and constitutes obstruction of justice and criminality,” Singh said.

African News Agency/ANA