Justice Zondo to give update on State Capture commission's work

Johannesburg - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is set to brief the media on Monday about the work of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture which he chairs. The commission has been careful not to reveal the details of Justice Zondo's agenda, but a political analyst believes that this particular address is vital considering the work that the commission still has to do. "The primary question in the minds of all South Africans is when (exactly) will the commission finish its job. It is a costly commission. It has been going on for a long time. We want to see the end of it. We are just tired of it," political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke said. He added that Justice Zondo and his team needed to wrap up the proceedings to ensure that the report of the commission is not, in the end, rendered irrelevant. "It's not as if corruption has taken a holiday," he said, highlighting allegations that new syndicates that are involved in maladministration were already working on ways to bypass the justice system and not be held responsible for their actions.

In addition to the hearings that the commission conducted throughout the year, Maluleke pointed out that the greatest challenge for Justice Zondo was the continuous refusal by former president Jacob Zuma to take the stand. In the next eight days, the Constitutional Court is expected to hear an application that was brought forth by the commission's secretary, Itumeleng Mosala.

The commission wants the ConCourt to compel Zuma to comply with the summons that he was issued with to ensure that he testifies next month.

The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution has also joined the application as a "friend of the court" in a bid to see to it that Zuma appears before the commission.

According to Maluleke, the step taken by Justice Zondo shows that he wants to complete his work. "When all is said and done, Zuma is a crucial witness," Maluleke said.

He reflected on the previous application by Zuma for Justice Zondo to recuse himself, saying that if that had been granted it would have collapsed the work of the commission completely.

Zuma's lawyers, meanwhile, have said that he won't participate in the ConCourt proceedings.

Political Bureau