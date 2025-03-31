JusticeforCwecwe | ANCYL and EFF demand justice for Cwecwe amid shocking Bergview College assault

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have condemned the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl, Cwecwe, at Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape. Both political parties are calling for immediate action and justice for the victim, highlighting the systemic failures that have allowed this tragedy to occur.

The ANCYL expressed profound shock and disappointment over the incident. In a statement, the organisation extended solidarity to Cwecwe and her family, stressing the need for swift and decisive action from the Department of Justice. ANCYL secretary-general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, stated: “No child or family should ever have to endure the pain and trauma associated with such a vile and inhumane act.” The ANCYL has demanded that all male teachers and staff members at Bergview College undergo DNA testing, a measure they believe is crucial to identifying the perpetrator and securing justice for the victim.

The ANCYL also welcomed the Department of Education's decision to deregister the school, calling it an important step in holding institutions accountable for failing to provide safe environments for children. Ngudle emphasised that this case must prompt a nationwide review of safety policies in schools, urging the Department of Basic Education to take stronger actions to protect learners. The EFF has similarly expressed outrage over the assault, denouncing the school’s failure to protect Cwecwe.

EFF spokesperson Sinwo Tambo called the attack “barbaric and inhumane”, condemning the school for expelling the child, which he described as further victimisation. He also criticised the school's principal for refusing to cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation, despite allegedly being implicated in other similar crimes. “Instead of aiding the investigation, the principal sought legal protection from AfriForum, which is a clear obstruction of justice,” Tambo said.

Tambo also condemned the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their delayed response and lack of urgency in handling the case. He highlighted the painful reality that many survivors of sexual violence in South Africa, especially black children, face the risk of their cases being ignored or mishandled. The EFF has formally written to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, demanding a briefing on the case during their scheduled meeting on April 2, 2025.

"It is unacceptable that months have passed without any meaningful progress in ensuring justice for this young child, and the lack of urgency from law enforcement is an indictment of the systemic failures in handling sexual assault cases," Tambo said. Both the ANCYL and EFF have called for swift action from SAPS and the Department of Justice to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the crime. The EFF has called on the Department of Education to hold Bergview College accountable for its failure to protect the children in its care and to address the cruel expulsion of the victim. The organisation also demands that the school’s principal be held accountable for obstructing the investigation.

The EFF emphasised that this case is a reflection of a broader systemic failure to protect vulnerable children in South Africa. “Justice for Cwecwe is justice for all children in South Africa who have been let down by a broken system,” said Tambo. Both political organisations are urging the community of Matatiele and surrounding areas to support Cwecwe’s family in their quest for justice.

The ANCYL has called for solidarity in signing the Justice for Cwecwe petition to amplify the call for accountability. The ANCYL and EFF remain firm in their commitment to fighting gender-based violence (GBV) and protecting children from abuse. Both organisations have vowed to continue advocating for justice for Cwecwe and ensuring that the institutions responsible for this tragedy are held accountable.

As Ngudle stated, "We will not rest until justice for Cwecwe is served."