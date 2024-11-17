‘Karou Charou’ says party, 1860NIC Congress, will advocate for Indian and other minority communities

“What we promise is that we champion the cause. We highlight policies that discriminate against us. We want to bring history anything that affects the Indian population or other minority groups.” Moodley announced its formation during a press conference, outlining the vision and motivations behind this significant political development. Moodley, who also goes by Karou Charou, stood as an independent candidate in the May 29, general elections.

The 1860NIC Congress aims to address long-standing concerns of marginalisation, discrimination, and the side-lining of minority communities in South Africa, he said. Speaking at the event, Moodley emphasised that the party’s primary focus was on championing the cause of these groups rather than making grand promises. He said they aim to bring overlooked issues affecting minority communities to the forefront. Rather than making promise, the goal is to ensure these concerned are acknowledged.

“These are issues that have been suppressed, sidelined, and not spoken about. We want to bring them to the forefront for discussion,” Moodley said. Moodley described the struggles faced by South Africa’s Indian population, referencing comments that many feel the community has been overlooked and under-represented in national discourse. The party is in its infancy, with a small working committee and no formal leadership structure beyond the founder.

When asked about leadership appointments, Moodley acknowledged the lack of formal positions within the party but expressed confidence in the dedication of the core team. “We are a very small party at the moment, with a very small core group,” said Moodley. “We’re still building a small foundation. We don’t have any people in positions or anything like that, we just working as committee foundation.”

The Independent Commission of South Africa legally approved the party’s registration, making it the newest political party in South Africa. After the announcement of the party on November 13, Moodley said the 1860NIC Congress would become a major player in KwaZulu-Natal politics “offering the second largest population in the province, their rightful place at the table”. “Whilst the 1860NIC Congress has an unapologetic Pro-Indian stance , the party strives to represent all minorities and disenfranchised people of South Africa,” he said.

Moodley has 20 years of experience as a community activist, humanitarian, and social and political analyst. His mix of abilities has helped him become one of the most identifiable, and prominent members of the South African Indian community. “The number 1860 is synonymous with Moodley’s minority Indian community. His forefathers landed on the shores of Durban, South Africa on November 16, 1860 as slaves from India, promised a better life in South Africa,” the party said on Wednesday.