'Karou Charou’ to launch new political party, 1860NIC Congress

Comedian turned politician Thanasagren Moodley has officially formed his own political party, 1860NIC Congress. The IEC has legally approved the party’s registration, making it the newest political party in South Africa. “This was a milestone achievement in terms of Indian politics in South Africa. The 1860NIC Congress will become a major player in KZN politics offering the second largest population in the province, their rightful place at the table,” said Moodley.

Moodley, who also goes by Karou Charou, has been outspoken about the rights and issues facing the minority Indian community. “The number 1860 is synonymous with Moodley’s minority Indian community. His forefathers landed on the shores of Durban, South Africa on November 16, 1860 as slaves from India, promised a better life in South Africa. “Those that boarded the ship were brave souls to say the least. Leaving their homes, their loved ones, enduring an arduous sea journey, then toiling as slaves in sub human conditions …. All in an attempt to create a better future for their children and the generations to come.”

Moodley also has 20 years of experience as a community activist, humanitarian, and social and political analyst. Moodley’s mix of abilities has helped him become one of the most identifiable, and prominent members of the South African Indian community. “Whilst the 1860NIC Congress has an unapologetic Pro-Indian stance , the party strives to represent all minorities and disenfranchised people of South Africa,” he said. The politician entered the 2024 National and Provincial Elections as one of only 11 Independent candidates in the country, the single Independent in KZN, and the only Indian Independent on the ballot sheet.

When IOL hosted the panel discussion ahead of the 2024 elections, Moodley said he was representing the Indian community, which he claimed was discriminated against and marginalised. He said one of the things acting as a discriminator of Indian people is the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE). “Indian people are at the back of the employment queues and at work. They are less likely to be offered promotions,” he said at the time. Moodley only had six weeks to campaign, only 20 volunteers across the province, and a budget of less than R200,000, allowing him to reach only 20% of his electorate.