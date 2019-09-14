eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture; Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is hoping to address all the issues relating to the problematic Durban public transport services by reviewing some of the policies and reports. The issue about the city's public transport was brought to attention during the executive council this week which approved a transport fare increase of 8.85% which came into effect in August.

Although the committee approved the increase given the inflation and fuel price hike, the Democratic Alliance raised concerns about imposing yet another increase on consumers while the services were poor.

The DA was referring to Tansnat, the company operating the city's bus fleet which was said to be owing millions to the municipality.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said it was worrying that a company operating on a month-to-month contract continue to benefit at the expense of the consumers.

He pleaded with the newly-elected leadership to address the city's bus management with urgency.

In the previous Exco meeting, a report suggested that Tansnat was owing the municipality about R400 million, which the company disputed in court.

Ever since the city outsourced its bus operation it has been hampered by many challenges which left commuters stranded at times.

The city integrated rapid transport GO!Durban currently under way has also been hampered by delays as the city was yet to find solutions in the dispute with the taxi industry over compensation.

In his intervention, Kaunda asked that the matter to be set aside for further clarity and engagement.

He said the executive committee would have to look at the reports to find a cost-effective model to operate public transport.

Kaunda said in line with the national treasury regulations, the city would also consider in-sourcing the bus operation services.

He appealed to be given time and opportunity and promised that all the issues regarding the city's public transport would be attended to.

“We need to operate based on the timeframes. We must not only deliberate on the matters once there are problems,” he said.

Kaunda also appealed to the chairs of various committees to ensure that all the report to be approved by Exco to contain full details particularly those with financial implications.

“All the reports must have thorough details on the level of impact, financial implications and standards of service to get approval by this committee. It must have full details on the specification so that when we meet here we do not have to waste another time asking for further clarity unless there is input or questions," he added.

Sunday Tribune