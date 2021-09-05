Kebby Maphatsoe had a premonition about his death – family says

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe had a premonition about his death, hundreds of mourners were told at his funeral on yesterday. These were the views expressed by his own family members including his eldest son Thabiso who kept the mourners in stitches about his father’s love for religious songs. One of them is Emmanuel. Ironically, Emmanuel is also Kebby’s first name and appeared on his identity document. But according to Thabiso – his father had an attachment to the Emmanuel song “especially after consuming revolutionary waters”.

“He will always instruct me to repeat the song,” Thabiso remembered. He told mourners that he played the song for his father on August 28 – it was a Saturday, he said. Relating their view that his father had a premonition, Thabiso said: “While the song was playing, my father said: Please release me. It is my time to go. I think he knew his time was coming. He was a soldier.

“He taught me a lot of things. He made me politically aware,” Thabiso said. He confirmed that his father died a bitter man after suffering accusations that he ran away from MK’s military camp and was an enemy agent. Elder brother Pastor Joe Maphatsoe had also earlier echoed the same sentiments. Maphatsoe told the mourners his brother told his wife Lerato Maphatsoe on August 30 the names of people who must address mourners at his funeral.

The names of people included ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe; former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo; Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. He died on August 31 at his home in Ekurhuleni after suffering from cardiac arrest. On Sunday, all his preferred speakers graced his funeral.