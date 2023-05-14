Kenny Kunene appointed as Joburg acting mayor

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene will take the reins – albeit for a short while – in the City of Joburg after he was appointed as acting mayor while newly-appointed mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is away on business. Kunene, a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport, is in the driver’s seat for only two days as Gwamanda is in Cape Town on government business.

His acting appointment is effective today – May 14. “In my capacity as the Executive Mayor of the City of Joburg Metropolitan Municipality and on authority vested on me by the Municipal Council, I hereby delegate Councillor Kenny Kunene, member of the mayoral committee of the City of Joburg Municipality to act as executive mayor for the period between May 14 and 15,” read the appointment letter from Gwamanda. Earlier this year, Kunene took on his new portfolio as MMC for Roads and Transport in the City of Joburg.

Kunene was expected to use his new portfolio to prove that the Patriotic Alliance can lead. His party was also preparing him for the provincial and national elections next year, with Kunene being presented as the party’s premier candidate for Gauteng. In February, he told The Star he would donate his salary as an MMC to the poor. He said he understood the frustrations of the people of Joburg and wished to serve the municipality with vigour. [email protected]