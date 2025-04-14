Kenny Kunene: If Gayton McKenzie becomes president, South Africa will revive friendship with Israel

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has reiterated its support for the State of Israel, adding that if the party led by Gayton McKenzie is elected to run South Africa, one of the priorities would be re-igniting relations with Israel. Last week, IOL reported that Members of Parliament from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the PA had embarked on a controversial visit to Israel, reportedly involving meetings with Israeli authorities. When the trip came to light, the parliamentarians described it as a “fact-finding” mission.

Some sections of South Africa have criticised the trip, given the context of the National Assembly’s adoption of a motion in November, urging the government to suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel until a ceasefire is reached in the Middle East. Kunene told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that if the PA ascends to the Union Buildings, the embassies of the two countries would be strengthened significantly. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “Our position has been very clear … you cannot fix the situation in Israel and Palestine by removing the embassy of Israel. We are totally against it,” said Kunene.

“In the event that, in 2029, Gayton McKenzie becomes the president of this country, we will make sure that the embassy of Israel in South Africa is strengthened and the embassy of South Africa to Israel is also strengthened. “We as South Africans cannot take sides on this particular matter. We must encourage both parties to work together, to co-exist, because we are an example of that co-existence. We are living with our former colonisers. Through the leadership of president Nelson Mandela, we went through a process of reconciliation,” he said. The Patriotic Alliance reaffirms its commitment to Israel, with Kenny Kunene stating that strengthening diplomatic ties will be a priority if Gayton McKenzie is elected president of South Africa. Last year, amid tensions in the Middle East, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused the South African government of inadequate intervention to send a clear message to Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.