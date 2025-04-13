Kenny Kunene tells Donald Trump Julius Malema is just a ‘small boy, a toy soldier and pest'

Kenny Kunene has taken shots at EFF leader Julius Malema likening him to a harmless dog with all bark and no bite. The deputy president of Patriotic Alliance made the remarks on X following a statement by US president Donald Trump who repeated that bad things are happening in South Africa and as a result, will not show up for the G20 summit in November.

"Mr President @realDonaldTrump, Julius Sello Malema is not government in South Africa. He is a small boy, a toy soldier and a very very harmless pest. All that talk is him being a loudmouth. So don't be misled by an irritating political mosquito. Come to G20 here in SA to come see for yourself, you will be fine," he posted. Mr President @realDonaldTrump julius sello malema is not government in South Africa. he is a small boy, a toy soldier and a very very harmless pest. All that talk is him being a loud mouth. So don't be misled by an irritating political mosquito. Come to G20 here in SA to come see… — Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) April 12, 2025 In the post on Truth Social Trump asked how he could come to the country for the G20 summit with genocide against white people occurring as well as unlawful land grabs.

"How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G20 Meeting when land confiscation and genocide is the primary topic of conversation? "They are taking the land of white farmers and then killing them and their families. The media refuses to report on this. The United States has held back all contributions to South Africa. Is this where we want to be for the G20? I don't think so," said Trump. Several government leaders, including DA leader John Ateenhuisen, have reiterated that there is no white genocide in South Africa, despite claims and propaganda by Trump and his administration.

In response, the EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the political party would not mind Trump skipping the summit. "His non-attendance would be an opportunity for the leading nations of the world to consolidate an economic recovery plan that does not rely on the US dollar and is welcomed, but it is clear that he fears facing his counterparts following his humiliating tariff stunt." IOL Politics