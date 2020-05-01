KFC to increase deliveries under Level 4, but Nandos still undecided

A number of restaurants will resume services as of May 2 under the new Level 4 lockdown regulations, but will only be allowed to offer a delivery service. Cape Town – As South Africa enters Level 4 of the national lockdown – that will see the country gradually reopening some of its sectors – a number of restaurants will resume services as of May 2, but will only be allowed to offer a delivery service. Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel made it clear that no sit-down and take-away facilities at restaurants would be allowed on level four of the national lockdown. Fast-food chain KFC said it will reopen selected stores on May 2, to cater for delivery orders only. The restaurant said that although delivery was traditionally a small part of its business, the fast-food chain was looking to increase its delivery footprint and open more stores in the coming weeks, citing that it will have a phased roll-out starting May 2.

Furthermore, the company said it would also implement additional safety measures aligned with government regulations and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment, along with its supply-chain partners, Uber Eats and Mr Delivery, who have echoed the same commitment to protecting team members and customers.

The fast-food chain said it was working with the government to allow the group to open its drive-thru facility, whilst respecting contactless service and social distancing.

Meanwhile, fast-food chain McDonald's said it would also resume operations on May 2, citing that only a selected number of restaurants would be open to offering the delivery service. In a tweet, the chain said it will trade between 9am and 7pm daily.

Chicken Licken said that a limited number of its stores will be available for deliveries via Uber Eats and Mr Delivery under Level 4 restrictions, with the fast-food chain taking to its Facebook page highlighting the participating branches.

Steers said it would also open a selected number of stores during level four, offering customers the opportunity to order online.

In a statement on the company’s Facebook page, the fast-food chain said it was aware of the possible risks posed with home delivery, but stressed that the group was committed to ensuring compliance with hygiene and safety regulations for both staff and communities.

Debonairs Pizza said it would also resume operations at selected stores for online delivery. In a statement issued on Twitter, the group said that health and safety was a top priority, further saying that the restaurant has taken extra precautions and measures to ensure food safety and the safety of its teams and customers.

Meanwhile, Nandos said via a tweet that the fast-food chain was unable to confirm whether it will be reopening its restaurants at this stage as they are still seeking additional clarification from the national council.

African News Agency (ANA)