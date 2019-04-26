Former South African president, Kgalema Motlanthe has signed a pledge that he would be voting for the ANC, adding everyone's vote was a secret. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - Former South African president, Kgalema Motlanthe has on Friday signed a pledge that he would be voting for the African National Congress (ANC) in the May 8 elections, adding everyone's vote was a secret. Motlanthe said there was nothing wrong with campaigning when he was asked about his vote being a secret.

"People must stop assuming on a basis of campaigning that individuals' vote is no longer a secret," he said.

His visit at the ANC Pavilion, Rand Easter Show, in Johannesburg, follows that of the former president Thabo Mbeki on Tuesday. Mbeki signed the pledge that he would be voting for the ANC and said his vote was no longer a secret.

Commenting on the parliament list, Motlanthe said that a party's parliamentary list does not have to live up to the expectations of the people.

"Our electoral system is a proportional representation at a provincial and national level and the elections are therefore contested by political parties, not individuals," said Motlanthe.

"The internal processes of each party in terms of generating and finalising its lists is something that is not necessarily expected to live up to the expectations of the general populous."

He said the political parties where generating and finalising their list they choose people who can be trusted and if they not doing that they would be taking a risk.

"Each party has to therefore ensure that it nominates and puts on its lists people who will inspire confidence," said Motlanthe.

Montlanthe made a comment in 2017 in an interview with BBC news saying that the ANC would have to lose an election to renew itself, Motlanthe explained this was taken out of context.

"The point I was making was that that was in the lead-up to an elective conference and I said that elective conference presents an excellent opportunity for the ANC to renew itself. However, it would take lots of courage for the ANC at that conference to renew itself," said Motlanthe.

"I then went on to say, failing which, if the opportunity to renew itself is not seized, it would then require the ANC to hit rock bottom, such as losing elections, for the penny to drop."

Motlanthe said post-elections will see an ANC that has never been seen before.

"An ANC that will be in direct contact with its communities.”

African News Agency (ANA)