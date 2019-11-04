Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The ANC in Gauteng has welcomed the appointment of former Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa as head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency. On Monday evening, the Presidency announced Ramakgopa's appointment as head of the office, which will be responsible for developing the country’s investment strategy, refining the institutional infrastructure for investment mobilisation, and establishing an investment intelligence capability.

"The Investment and Infrastructure Office will also enable the Presidency to oversee coordination between all structures dealing with infrastructure development, including the Infrastructure Fund, which is being incubated at the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

"This will allow the Presidency to monitor progress and address blockages in priority infrastructure projects and the private sector projects identified through the Investment Conference," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency also announced the appointment of Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom and Elizabeth Thabethe as additional Special Envoys on Investment focusing on specific areas.