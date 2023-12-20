Khampepe removes advocate Makhubela from fire inquiry over 'xenophobic' comments

Advocate Thulani Makhubela, a commissioner accused of xenophobic comments and being a pro-Operation Dudula, has been removed from the Commission of Inquiry into the Usindiso Building where 77 people died when a fire broke out in the shelter in August. This comes after the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) submitted the application where it accused Makhubela of being xenophobic, following his series of tweets on platform X, expressing his support for the Dudula movement.

Attacks on illegal foreigners won't stop until gvt stops the take over of towns & townships by foreigners! Gvt keeps wishing the prblem away — Thulani Makhubela (@AdvT_Makhubela) February 21, 2017 #PutSouthAfricaFirst #Zimbabweans @PresidencyZA @HomeAffairsSA this is an opportunity to put the rule of law first. South Africans are unemployed because of illegal foreigners. Minister Motsoaledi is the first to ever attempt to deal with this matter. — Thulani Makhubela (@AdvT_Makhubela) January 6, 2022 SERI said Makhubela would not provide efficient input as he has shown support for a violent stance on foreigners. Commissioner Makhubela was appointed as one of the two additional members to assist the chairperson in conducting the inquiry and in preparing the report of the Commission. This also included probing circumstances that led to the fire. Delivering the ruling on Wednesday in Joburg, the chairperson of the inquiry, Justice Sisi Khampepe removed Makhubela as commissioner and said that he would not bring a significant impact on the inquiry, given his stance and support for the Dudula movement which has so far unleashed violence on foreign nationals.