Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has been dragged into the controversial issue of graft accused Nokuthula Khanyile, the head of department in the province’s Department of Social Development after notifying his Cabinet that he intends to extend her contract by three months.
Khanyile is under investigation by the Hawks after disgruntled staff wrote a letter to the unit, outlining alleged corruption by her and under her watch in the department.
On Thursday, the staff staged a picket at the Pietermaritzburg headquarters of the department, demanding that Khanyile leaves immediately.
They also waved placards accusing Zikalala of ignoring their pleas and working conditions under Khanyile whom they also accused of running the department with an iron fist.
In a note marked “secret” and intended for provincial Cabinet members, Zikalala justified the decision of extending Khanyile's contract by saying she should be retained in order to help in an ongoing forensic investigation within the department.