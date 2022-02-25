Khehla Sitole quits police after agreeing to early termination of contract with Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town - Police chief Khehla Sitole has quit the police after agreeing to an early termination of his contract with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele have been at loggerheads for some time and the tensions were palpable to the public.

This even led to the matter spilling over to Parliament and other structures where the two have been called to forge unity. The Presidency confirmed on Friday that Sitole had agreed to an early termination of his contract, with the top police official to leave at the end of March. This period will allow for a handover process with the person who will take over from him.

Part of the process will include ongoing investigations by Sitole. “I am grateful to General Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as national commissioner. I wish to convey my appreciation to General Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours,” said Ramaphosa. A few months ago Ramaphosa gave Sitole notice to suspend him pending an inquiry. This follows a judgment that he did not co-operate with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

He asked Sitole to make representations on why he should not be suspended. Last week Ramaphosa told the media in Cape Town he was concerned about the spat between Cele and Sitole, saying it did not augur well for the police and hampered police operations. In his State of the Nation Address debate Ramaphosa promised to make changes to the security cluster.

He did not say where, but said there will be changes. This also comes after the report of the expert panel, chaired by Professor Sandy Africa, that found police failed to act on the July riots and there was also an intelligence failure.