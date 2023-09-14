Kholeka Gcaleka’s appointment as Public Protector hits a snag

The process to appoint Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector has hit a snag once again after parliament postponed it for the second time. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said since there was no venue available for parliament to hold a sitting to vote on Gcaleka, they will decide on the new date after a venue has been secured.

This is the second time in a row that the appointment of Gcaleka has been put on hold by parliament. Initially, Gcaleka’s appointment was supposed to happen on Monday after the vote to remove her predecessor Busisiwe Mkhwebane was conducted. But this was moved to September 21 where members of the national legislature were expected to convene and vote on the report of the ad hoc committee that recommended that Gcaleka should be approved as the next Public Protector.

Parliament will require a majority of 60% to approve the appointment of Gcaleka. The ANC and IFP have supported her name in the selection process by the ad hoc committee. Secretary to Parliament, Masibulele Xaso said on Thursday, during the meeting of the programming committee, they could not get the City Hall as it was booked on September 21.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the process to appoint Gcaleka should happen soon. She said this has to be a physical meeting of members of the national legislature. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said they met last week to discuss the issue of the venues.