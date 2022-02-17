Khotso de Wee grilled in Parliament for Public Service Commission top job
Share this article:
Former secretary of the state capture commission Khotso de Wee has spoken about his departure in the commission as allegations against him swirled.
De Wee, who was the first first candidate to be interviewed for a position in the Public Service Commission (PSC), is the former secretary of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. He vacated the position in 2019, after allegations emerged that he received Bosasa-related bribes.
De Wee appeared before the state capture commission last year, dismissing claims that he benefited from former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.
Touching on state capture during the interview, De Wee said it was vital for the PSC to function as an independent entity.
“The public service entity must be independent, act impartially and promote the highest level of ethics. There is a lack of coherence between the political leaders and administrative leadership.
“Cadre deployment was abused to appoint people who do not have the necessary experience and qualifications. Things have gone wrong – you have read the state capture report.
“The mandate of the PSC is so important. We have to grow. Certain things we need to rethink,”’ said De Wee.
He was questioned about his conduct as the cloud of Bosasa hangs above his head.
He responded: “I’m very angry and unhappy about what has transpired. As the first secretary of the commission, I have to separate my feelings from my role. I need to put the interests of the commission first.
“As I sit alone and look at this matter, it says recuse yourself – it’s not resignation. My state of mind at the time was that the investigators can’t investigate me while I’m around.
“I offered to recuse myself in January 2019.”
De Wee said he applied for Agrizzi’s cross examination. “This person who made allegations against me submitted an affidavit admitting that whatever he said in January 2019 was hearsay.
“I was not even cross-examined about his allegations.
“I’m actually embarrassed that I’m wasting the time of the portfolio committee on hearsay.”
For the next two days, 17 candidates will go head to head as they battle it out for the post of PSC.
The interview process is being led by Parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration.
Candidates contesting for the top position include Khotso de Wee, Jafet Ferdinand Victor, Theodore Sefuba, Thabo Monyanyedi, Masela Kekana, Zukiswa Mqolomba, Themba Thomas Cyril Dlamini, Tholumuzi Bruno Luthuli, Anita Thelma Marshall, Nancy Nomah Ngwenya, Bhekizenzo Tembe, Odette Retana Ramsingh, Nkele Linah Mogolane, Nicolaas Olivier, Prof Mandlenkosi Stanley Makhanya, Thusani Matshele Mulaudzi and Mpho Janet Digojane.
The commission's functions are to promote the constitutionally prescribed values and principles governing public administration in the public service; investigate, monitor and evaluate the organisation and administration, and the personnel practices of the public service; propose measures to ensure effective and efficient performance within the public service;among others.
The second term of the PSC chairperson, Richard Sizani, came to an end on January 31.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Professor Somadoda Fikeni as deputy chairperson of the PSC. Fikeni is acting as the chairperson until Ramaphosa makes a new appointment.
POLITICAL BUREAU