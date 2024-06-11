Khumalo files court interdict to halt his removal from Zuma’s MK Party parliamentary list

Jabulani Khumalo the expelled founder of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has filed an urgent appeal in the Western Cape High Court to stop Parliament and the MK party from removing his name from the list of members of Parliament. The case will be heard on Thursday.

This is after Parliament confirmed that Khumalo will not be on the list as he was not a recognised member of the MKP. In other words, unless the high court decides differently, Khumalo will not take the oath of office as an MP during this Friday's inaugural sitting of Parliament. He is at the top MKP’s parliamentary list.

In a statement released on Monday, Khumalo confirmed that he will attend the first sitting of parliament, despite a statement from the party stating that its members will not attend the sitting. He announced this “at my capacity as the leader of uMkhonto weSizwe." The party announced that it will not be attending the sworn-in ceremony this week.