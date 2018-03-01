Johannesburg - Former ANC communications manager Khusela Diko has been appointed President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, the Presidency announced on Friday.

Diko resigned as communications manager in the ANC's Department of Information and Publicity this past week and was replaced by Donovan Cloete, who was appointed as the acting national manager.

The Presidency in a statement confirmed the appointment, effective from March 12, 2018.

"The Presidency is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Khusela Diko as the Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Diko is a seasoned communicator and marketing professional who was, until recently, the governing party’s national communications manager, and acted as its spokesperson on many occasions. Prior to joining the ANC, she served as chief director of communications in the Gauteng Provincial Government."

Diko has also served in the highest decision making structures of the ANC in Gauteng as a member of both the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and the Provincial Working Committee.

IOL