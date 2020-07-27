Khusela Diko takes leave after R125m PPE tender scandal linked to husband

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, has taken absence of leave following allegations of her husband’s involvement in an alleged PPE tender scandal, the Presidency said on Monday night. This comes after reports in the Sunday Independent that the Diko’s husband, Amabhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, had been awarded personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders to the tune of R125 million by the Gauteng Department of Health. The Sunday Independent revealed that Diko’s company, Royal Bhaca Projects (RB), was awarded contracts worth R125m by the Gauteng Department of Health on March 30 - days after the president announced a national lockdown. Royal Bhaca scored two contracts worth R47m and R78m, respectively, for the supply and delivery of PPEs to the department. Royal Bhaca’s contracts were part of R2.2bn PPE tenders awarded to 75 companies by the Gauteng Health Department since March 30, 2020, the Sunday Independent reported two weeks ago.

In another Sunday Independent report this past weekend, the newspaper shunned the spotlight on the relationship of Khusela and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s wife, Loyiso.

The newspaper alleged that Royal Bhaca had been awarded the lucrative tender in a bid to fund Loyiso’s bid to become Joburg mayor. It was alleged that the money would be used to buy votes.

In a statement on Sunday, MEC Masuku denied any involvement in the Health Department’s procurement processes and said the allegations levelled at him were false and were without foundation.

But on Monday afternoon, the SABC reported that Masuku and Diko had been hauled to an urgent meeting by the Gauteng ANC leadership.

In a short statement on Monday, the Presidency said: “The Spokesperson to the President, Ms Khusela Diko, has requested The Presidency to allow her to take leave of absence from all official roles in government, pending investigations on recent allegations involving her and her husband in tender irregularities in the Gauteng Department of Health.

“The Minister in The Presidency, who is her immediate supervisor, as well as the President of the Republic, have accepted her request for leave of absence whilst the allegations are being investigated.

“The Presidency has appointed Mr Tyrone Seale to act in the position of Spokesperson to the President whilst Ms Diko is on leave,” it said.

