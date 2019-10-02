Durban - Amakhosi should not allow convicted rapists or murderers of women to continue living in their traditional villages, and they should expel them, said KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders chairperson Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza.
Chilizi held a press briefing in Durban on Wednesday where he announced resolutions taken by provincial traditional leaders during their ordinary session held between Monday and Tuesday.
Among issues the traditional leaders discussed were the recent spate of attacks on foreign nationals and the burning issue of land expropriation.
Chiliza also announced that King Goodwill Zwelithini’s son Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu would lead programmes that would encourage young men to respect women.
He said amakhosi felt that gender-based violence was harming the country’s reputation and that of their villages and was a “sign of something broken within the fabric of our society”.