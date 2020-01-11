Azenathi’s spokesperson and close family member Inkosi Thandisizwe Mtirara said Azenathi was hurt by being abandoned and sidelined by his father who is currently living with one of his three wives, Queen Nokwanda, at his private Enkululekweni residence in Mthatha.
“If Zwelibanzi (Dalindyebo) is not told the truth, he would continue to cause confusion in the royal family, and I am not afraid to confront him as we had confronted him before he went to prison to tell him that we cannot accept his wrongful behaviour,” Mtirara said. “We want the father (Dalindyebo) to meet the son and have discussions, and if they disagree they should consult us as elders to give them direction.”
Mtirara said ever since Dalindyebo was released on parole on December 22 after spending four years in prison, he had refused to meet most of his immediate family members, including his other two wives, queens Judge Nokholeji who is Azenathi’s mother, and Noluntu, a former teacher whom he divorced but according to Mtirara was still regarded as wife and royal family member in terms of custom.
Mtirara said after Dalndyebo’s release on December 22, Azenathi, who occupied Bumbane Great Palace, went to visit him at Enkululekweni to welcome his father back to the Abathembu nation the following morning, but he was turned away.