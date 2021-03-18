King Goodwill Zwelithini hailed as being vanguard of Zulu traditions and culture

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nongoma – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has hailed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu for being a shining light for the province’s development and the vanguard of Zulu traditions and culture. Zikalala was speaking at His Majesty’s memorial service on the lawns of KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace, in Nongoma on Thursday, following the King’s burial in a private ceremony in the early hours of the morning. The memorial service was attended by the who’s who of the political landscape, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, his predecessor former President Jacob Zuma, Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and several cabinet ministers and deputy ministers. “The truth is that the sunset in the wee hours of the morning of Friday morning, 12 March, darkness befell us and a gaping hole was opened in our nation. Isilo was a shining light that shone the light for the way to leading to development and progress in our province.

“We have all suffered a huge loss in the passing of His Majesty who was a constant presence wherever he was needed. The sun, moon and stars have all dimmed and even nature itself is in mourning,” Zikalala said.

He said that His Majesty had promoted pride in the traditions and cultures of the majestic Zulu nation as he had been the vanguard of Zulu culture, traditions, customs and principles including the Reed Dance ceremony to celebrate and encourage the preservation of their (girls’ and women’s) virginity until marriage.

“Isilo was at the forefront of the fight against HIV/Aids, encouraging us all to carry ourselves with pride and with dignity until marriage. His contribution working with the government in the fight against Covid-19, which has ravaged our nation, is well known.

“He was always encouraging us to follow the Covid-19 regulations as prescribed by the government. He grew the economy of KwaZulu-Natal, encouraging us to use industries such as tourism to grow the economy,” Zikalala said.

[email protected]

Political Bureau