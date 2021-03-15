King Goodwill Zwelithini: Julius Malema to visit Nongoma

Nongoma - As high profile mourners continue to flock to the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma to mourn the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, EFF leader Julius Malema is set to go there as well.

He is expected to land at the palace on Tuesday morning. Malema’s visit to the palace was confirmed to Independent Media by the leader of the EFF in KZN, Vusi Khoza.

“Yes it is true that the CIC (Commander-in-Chief) will visit the palace and he is expected to land at 10 am tomorrow. (Tuesday) As I am speaking to you I am on the ground preparing for his visit to the palace."

With this week declared a mourning week, other high profile guests are expected to visit the palace as well.

On Sunday, the palace received high profile figures, which included former president Jacob Zuma, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.