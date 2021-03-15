King Goodwill Zwelithini: Julius Malema to visit Nongoma
Nongoma - As high profile mourners continue to flock to the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma to mourn the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, EFF leader Julius Malema is set to go there as well.
He is expected to land at the palace on Tuesday morning. Malema’s visit to the palace was confirmed to Independent Media by the leader of the EFF in KZN, Vusi Khoza.
“Yes it is true that the CIC (Commander-in-Chief) will visit the palace and he is expected to land at 10 am tomorrow. (Tuesday) As I am speaking to you I am on the ground preparing for his visit to the palace."
With this week declared a mourning week, other high profile guests are expected to visit the palace as well.
On Sunday, the palace received high profile figures, which included former president Jacob Zuma, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.
Video: Sihle Mavuso
Speaking to princes and izindunas, Zuma pleaded with the royal family to unite and overcome any differences they may have. His call came as there was infighting regarding how and when the late king should be buried.
In his capacity as the prime minister of the king and the Zulu nation, Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the king would interred on Wednesday.
However, that was contradicted when Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi called a media conference later on Sunday and said the king would interred according to traditional customs on Thursday.
On the same day, they said, there would be a memorial service at the main palace.
Political Bureau