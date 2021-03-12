’King Goodwill Zwelithini was a modern traditional leader who used his position to advance his people’

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Inkosi Patekile Holomisa has joined the ranks of those who are paying tribute to King Goodwill Zwelithini describing him as a leader who led by example. Holomisa, who is also a member of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), said this was a loss to the nation. He said they were shocked when they learned that the king had died. “We were all shocked when we heard the news. We are devastated as the institution of traditional leadership. He was not just the King of the Zulus, he was the king of all. He was the embodiment of the institution of traditional leadership,” said Holomisa. He also said King Goodwill Zwelitinini was a modern traditional leader.

“He was a modern traditional leader. He used his position to develop his people. He was a farmer of note, an agriculturalist,” said Holomisa.

KZN Legislature Speaker Nontebeko Boyce paid tribute to the King as a peacemaker and unifier.

“True to his regal bearing, King Goodwill Zwelithini epitomised humility, dignity and a genuine love for his subjects. King Goodwill Zwelithini's name will forever be immortalised by his good deeds and untiring endeavours for the welfare of not only his subjects but all South Africans,” Boyce said.

"He always called for greater unity among political parties in KwaZulu-Natal as he strongly believed that tensions derailed the delivery of services to the people. We have no doubt that the collegiality we have among political parties we currently have in our legislature is because of perennial guidance we received from His Majesty.“

Political Bureau