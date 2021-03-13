King Goodwill Zwelithini ’was a servant of the people’

Durban - The National House of Traditional Leaders has paid tribute to late King Goodwill Zwelithini saying he played a role in uplifting the poor and marginalised.

It described him as a servant of the people and a leader who advocated for upholding cultural values and principles.

It said the king’s passing was a big loss to the country.

The Zulu kind died on Friday morning aged 72. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the former leader of the IFP and the king’s traditional prime minister made the announcement.

“The Zulu nation, the country of South Africa and the world will surely be poor without the indelible contribution of Isilo Samabandla in daily lives. We salute the king, whose lifelong mission was to serve the people by uplifting the downtrodden and the historically marginalised.