King Goodwill Zwelithini’s body arrives in Nongoma

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Sihle Mavuso Nongoma – The body of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulus has arrived in Nongoma where he is expected to rest in the coming days. The arrival of the body of the king brought the small northern KwaZulu-Natal town to a complete standstill. Mourning residents lined up the streets of the town and the road leading to the historic KwaKhethomthandayo palace, some showing sign of respect while others pulled out their phones to take photos and record videos. After leaving the body at a mortuary in the town's CBD, the convoy of about 30 cars, blurring sirens, flashing blue lights and hazards, then made a small procession to the palace.

The body was fetched from Durban earlier in the day by a convoy which included Zulu warriors clad in traditional regalia and made the almost 300km long journey to Nongoma.

The arrival of the body came at a time when there was confusion whether the king's body would take a last tour of all his six palaces as per an old Zulu custom.

Senior prince Mbonisi Zulu said they would meet and decide on the way forward.

"For now there is no decision whether the king's body would be allowed to tour all his (six) palaces before resting him.

“Princes would meet and determine that," the prince said.

The king, who presided over the Zulu nation for almost half a century, making him the longest reigning king in the 205 year history of the Zulu nation, died on Friday aged 72.

Politics