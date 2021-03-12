King Goodwill Zwelithini’s passing a blow to SA - Thoko Didiza

Cape Town - Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Thoko Didiza said she had hoped King Goodwill Zwelithini would recover after he was hospitalised a few weeks ago.

The king died in hospital on Friday morning. Didiza said his passing was a blow to South Africa. She said King Zwelithini had always provided leadership to the Ingonyama Trust Board.

After he was admitted in hospital a few weeks ago, they have been receiving feedback on his condition. The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform had a good working relationship with King Zwelithini, said Didiza.

“We have worked very well with His Majesty on improving the operations of the Ingonyama Trust Board and subsequently improving the lives of his subjects.

“I wish to send my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the royal family and the Zulu nation. We continue to pray for your strength during this difficult time and may His Majesty rest in eternal peace”