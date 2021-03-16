King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will to be read out after memorial service

DURBAN - THE will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu nation will be read out , in private, after his memorial service on Thursday in Nongoma.

This was announced by Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the king during a press conference outside KwaKhethomthandayo palace on Tuesday.

However, Buthelezi said he was unable to tell whether the will would name the late king's successor or who will act on the throne until a successor is identified.

"It would be grossly irresponsible to say what would be on that will... especially on a sensitive matter like that... I don't know and I can't even speculate," he said.

The memorial service would be held at the same palace where the mourning is taking place and it would be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the presence of his Cabinet and senior government officials.