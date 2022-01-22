King Misuzulu addresses Isandlwana commemoration after bid to interdict it failed

Durban – Despite failed efforts to interdict his address at the 143rd commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana, AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini addressed scores of amabutho, Zulu maidens and guests in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. The application to stop King Misuzulu from addressing the commemoration was brought before the Pietermaritzburg High Court by the faction within the Zulu royal household that is opposing his ascension to the throne as successor to his father, the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

The court dismissed the application, paving the way for King Misuzulu to address the significant commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana. In his address, King Misuzulu said that it was key for the Zulu nation to be united as one, to protect the nation and its cultures and to show pride in its Zulu heritage, while also calling for peace and harmony. “I want to say thank you to the nation because all that is happening is hurting you a lot because royalty and the throne is your altar and when things are taking this long your altars are also being hurt.

MORE ON THIS Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu suffers another legal setback in the Pietermaritzburg High Court

“I have a wish that things pertaining to the throne are quickly sorted out because there is a small group that is opposing us, and they have put us in a difficult place and we are in and out of courts. We respect the late King even when he has departed, that is why we will do as his final wishes prescribed. “I am happy to see so many amabutho present here, and it gives me hope and strength that you are here near me, you know your King, therefore, I commit myself to you to preserve all that my father left having taught us, including our cultures, and the wishes that he had,” King Misuzulu said. He added that there should not be any doubt about the direction he was going to take the Zulu nation, because he had plans to take the nation forward to a brighter future.

Zulu royal household spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said that there was no way they would not have won in court. “This is a victory for the entire Zulu nation, but it is also a victory for (the late) King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, because it is him that they are hauling to the courts, even when he has departed, but he is fighting and emerging victorious. “I can’t say I’m happy, I’ve got mixed emotions, because we can say we have won on one hand, but we are saddened at what is happening in the Zulu nation and we are being watched by the world as such a big nation,” Zulu said.