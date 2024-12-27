King Misuzulu kaZwelithini fires Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister

"I address you with a heavy heart as I announce my withdrawal with immediate effect of the name of Rev Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi from this esteemed position. Reasons for the withdrawal are to be shared with traditional leaders and the nation in due course as we are still observing uMkhosi until the end of January," the Zulu King said in the letter.

Buthelezi, who is also the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN, was appointed in his former position by King Misuzulu in January 2024.

He took over the position following the death of former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Prince Buthelezi died in September 2023 and had held the position of traditional prime minister for almost 70 years. He had worked with three different kings from 1954.