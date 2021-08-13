King Misuzulu meets King Mswati

In a statement, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in his capacity as the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, said that on the trip to Eswatini he and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were accompanied by the King’s personal assistant Prince Thulani Zulu, the King’s praise-singer Buzetsheni Mdletshe, and Prince Mbongiseni Zulu.

Durban - The King of the Zulu nation King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was on Thursday officially presented to his uncle King Mswati III, brother to the late Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, as the new King of the Zulu nation.

"I formally presented His Majesty at Lozitha Palace, where we also met with Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Thulu Dladla, as well as members of the Royal House of Eswatini. His Majesty King Mswati III graciously held a luncheon in honour of our King in the banqueting hall of Lozitha Palace.

"While I had hoped to further seek an audience with Ndlovukati of Eswatini, Her Majesty Queen Ntfombi, time constraints prevented this meeting. His Majesty King Mswati III was compelled to excuse me following our extensive time together, as I had to return to Ulundi," Buthelezi said.

He added that the gracious hospitality of their Eswatini hosts speaks of the deep connection between the Royal families of both nations, and the great respect which endures between the Zulu Kingdom and the Kingdom of Eswatini.