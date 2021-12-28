King Misuzulu pays tribute to late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

According to the monarch, the Zulu Royal Family’s affiliation with the Anglican church dates back to 1888, when King Dinuzulu chose to follow the faith during his exile in St Helena – a volcanic island in the South Atlantic Ocean – and that “his Grace was the former Head of the Zulu Royal Family’s own Church”.

DURBAN: King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, leader of the Zulu Monarch, has conveyed his condolences on behalf of the Zulu Royal Family on the passing of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90.

A message of support released on Tuesday by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu traditional prime minister, read: “On behalf of the Zulu Nation, His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has requested that I convey the nation’s deepest condolences on the recent loss of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu. The news of His Grace’s passing was received with tremendous sorrow. Knowing what a beloved figure he was throughout South Africa and the world, the Zulu Nation stands in solidarity to mourn this painful moment.”

He added: “His Majesty the King sends his personal sympathies to the Tutu family and to the leadership of the Anglican Church ... His commitment to South Africa, his service to the people and his leadership of the Church will forever be honoured by the Zulu Nation.”

The office of the Presidency announced on Tuesday that Tutu would be honoured with a category one funeral.