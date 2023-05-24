King Misuzulu says there is no rift between him and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi over Ingonyama Trust

Durban - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has denied that there is a rift between him and Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, calling it the work of opportunistic wedge drivers who want to divide the Zulu nation and the royal family. On Wednesday the king was supposed to address the nation at 12 noon, but later posted the statement on his social media platforms.

The address was anticipated following reports of a fallout between the king and Buthelezi over the issue of the Ingonyama Trust. The king recently replaced the former chairperson of the board, Judge Jerome Ngwenya and appointed Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, much against the advice by Buthelezi. The reports of a rift between the king and Buthelezi widened when the king asked the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to postpone the case brought by Prince Simakade over the Zulu throne.

In a letter to the court by King Misuzulu's lawyers, it was said that the delay by Buthelezi to depose his supporting affidavits made it impossible for the case to proceed from May 31 to June 2 as previously planned. Despite all this, King Misuzulu said there was no rift between him and Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, who helped to wrestle the throne from Prince Simakade in May 2021. "I would like to unequivocally state that the rumours that there is bad blood between myself in my capacity as the monarch of the Zulu nation with our traditional prime minister Umntwana Ka Phindangene (Buthelezi) are blatant attempts by opportunists who wish to drive division between our Zulu nation and the royal family. Ngiyawukhuza lomkhuba omubi, wuyekeni! (stop this bad habit!)," the king said in his statement.

Furthermore, the king was full of praise for Ngwenya saying he steered the ship of the Ingonyama Trust Board for the longest time and according to expectations. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the former chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board Mr Jerome Ngwenya who served as the leader of this institution diligently with the sole interest of bettering the lives of all who inhabit the Ingonyama Trust Land," he said. The king also said the new Ingonyama Trust Board would not sell the tribal land they were tasked with administering.

“The announcement of this board is a new chapter in the operation of the Ingonyama Trust. “I would like to assure Amakhosi and the Zulu nation as a whole that their land is not lost and the board will not sell it! “I ask you not to be misled by people who spread false information and say that your land will be sold, because they want to achieve their own selfish intentions.”

“That is not true!” “All of the individuals that we have carefully selected will carry the duty of ensuring the protection of the interests of our people,” the king said. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Umlalazi Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal hosted a symposium with women in structures of traditional leadership to strengthen their relationship and empower them to face new challenges like gender-based violence and drug abuse.