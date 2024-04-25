King Misuzulu’s praise singer in new role after axing by government

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s praise singer Buzetsheni Mdletshe has been hired by the Zululand District Municipality as a senior adviser on cultural matters. This comes after a spat between the king and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s provincial administration over the sacking of Mdletshe by the government.

Dube-Ncube denied that Mdletshe was fired, but she said his contract had come to an end. Mdletshe had retired in 2020, but the government offered him a contract that expired recently. The mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, councillor Thulasizwe Buthelezi said on Thursday that Mdletshe will work at the Indonsa Arts and Craft Centre where he will be a senior arts and culture co-ordinator.

Buthelezi said Mdletshe will be in charge of training young poets “in the history and praises of the Zulu kings”. He said the youth in Zululand will draw lessons from Mdletshe. It is not known what he will be paid in this role, or how the position will be funded.

“We are privileged to benefit from the immense experience that Mdletshe brings to the position of senior arts and culture co-ordinator. While others may think that Mdletshe is redundant, we believe that the youth of Zululand will be empowered by his unique skills and experience,” said Buthelezi. Buthelezi, who is the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, was involved in a spat with African National Congress (ANC) MEC Siboniso Duma during the commemoration of King Dinuzulu’s 110th anniversary in KwaZulu-Natal. Duma had grabbed the microphone from Buthelezi while he was still on the podium.

This was in the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu. The incident led to a row between the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party.