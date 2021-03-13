King Zwelithini played key role in forging peace in KZN during turbulent times, says Mbeki

Cape Town - Former President Thabo Mbeki and diplomats have also paid tribute to late King Goodwill Zwelithini saying he was a good leader. King Zwelithini died on Friday morning at the age of 72. Traditional Prime Minister to the monarch, and the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced the death of the king. The Thabo Mbeki Foundation said the king had played a key role in forging peace in KwaZulu-Natal during turbulent times. The foundation also said the king was committed to the preservation of culture. “His Majesty will, among others, be remembered for the important role he played to bring about peace in KwaZulu-Natal during a turbulent period in our nation’s transition. He also upheld an abiding commitment to nation building and the advancement of our democracy,” said the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.

United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks said the king had led the fight against HIV/Aids.

In a tweet on Friday Marks said she met the king two years ago when she visited him where they discussed his leadership in the fight against the disease.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill kaBhekuzulu. In 2019, I had the honour of visiting his home in KwaZulu-Natal, where we discussed his leadership towards HIV epidemic control. May his memory be a blessing to the entire AmaZulu nation,” said Marks.

Australian high commissioner to South Africa Gita Kamath also paid tribute to the late king.

She said she had just visited the battlefields in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

“Just last weekend I visited the epic Zulu War battlefields in KwaZulu, place of heaven, which helped put the courage & pride of the Zulu nation on the global map. May His Majesty rest in peace,” said Kamath.

