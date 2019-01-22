Zizi Kodwa addresses the media. Kodwa on Tuesday said no action will be taken yet against members of the ANC who have been named in the state capture commission as persons who were paid bribes by Bosasa. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - No action will be taken yet against members of the African National Congress (ANC) who have been named in the state capture commission as persons who were paid bribes by Bosasa because the allegations have not been tested in a court of law. Testifying on Monday, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi pointed fingers at ANC members including Evironment Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and ANC MP Vincent Smith as people who were on the take.

But on Tuesday ANC acting national spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, said: “We can’t on the basis of one version from a witness, infer guilt and without making an assumption that there is an alternative version that will come".

He urged those implicated in wrong-doing to approach the commission and give their alternative version.

Mokonyane's lawyers have since sent a written complaint to the commission because she was not given prior notice that she would be named. Smith, who is on record as saying he obtained a loan from Bosasa, is in consultation with his lawyers over the matter.

Kodwa, who said the commission should be given space to conclude its work, said the ANC will not act against its members based on "uncorroborated evidence".

During an earlier press briefing at Luthuli House of its recent Lekgotla, the ANC said it was in talks with cash-strapped Zimbabwe authorities which is dire need of financial assistance to come up with a possible "package".

The ruling party also appealed to citizens,especially those under 40 years, to register to vote. It also called on those who applied for IDs to collect them at relevant home affairs offices.

The country's 22,932 voting stations will open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday 26 January and Sunday 27 January 2019 to allow first-time voters to register and existing voters to update and to check their registration details.

African News Agency (ANA)