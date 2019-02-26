ANC senior official Zizi Kodwa has volunteered to step aside. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The ANC on Tuesday said it had accepted Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa's requests to "voluntarily" step aside from their roles as the party's spokespeople in the wake of damning allegations recently levelled against them. This a day after the party's National Working Committee (NWC) was reported to have taken a decision for them to step aside from their roles, Kodwa in an acting capacity, amid the claims.

Mabe had been accused of sexual harassment by his former PA but was cleared by the party's internal disciplinary hearing and was due to return to work.

This was scuppered when the committee decided he should step aside because his accuser had now laid a criminal complaint against him, according to EWN.

Mabe on Tuesday told the news site he was not aware that he had been removed as spokesperson.

Kodwa meanwhile, was on Saturday accused of rape, an accusation he vehemently denied.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule on Tuesday confirmed that both Mabe and Kodwa volunteered to step aside while dealing with the matter

"The NWC noted serious allegations of impropriety which have been levelled against Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa.

"The ANC has therefore accepted their request to voluntarily step aside while dealing with the matters. Pule and Zizi have voluntarily elected to stand down as spokespersons until these allegations have been tested, but they will remain members of the National Executive Committee (NEC)."

Dakota Legoete will continue acting as the national spokesperson on the ANC, the SG confirmed.

Magashule reiterated that the party would not pass judgment on the matter, but instead support all the parties involved.

He added that there would be no suspensions as yet because "a person is innocent until proven guilty".

"The ANC is committed to fighting gender-based violence wherever it occurs and takes allegations against any person with the seriousness it deserves," Magashule stressed.

Other issues Magashule spoke on was the issue of black professionals as well as the party's election preparations.

