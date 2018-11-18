Matshela Koko insists that the allegations levelled against him in the Treasury report are not new. File picture: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA)

A number of top officials have been implicated after the National Treasury released an explosive forensic report detailing how some senior executives in the company abused their authority and leaked confidential information. Former Eskom executives Matshela Koko and Suzanne Daniels are among those facing a string of allegations in the report into financial irregularities.

Commenting on the report, Khulu Phasiwe, Eskom’s national spokesperson said: “We are investigating the allegations. Eskom is co-operating with these law enforcement agencies in an effort to get to the bottom of these issues.”

The report concluded that Koko, Daniels and Dr Ben Ngubane may have leaked confidential information which amounted to abuse of their positions of authority, resulting in a breach of trust and violation of a legal duty or a set of rules.

Koko has been implicated in giving Gupta-owned Tegeta preferential treatment at Eskom’s tender committees.

Responding to the allegations levelled against him in the report, Koko said they were not new.

He said criminal cases had already been opened by Outa and the DA, which were being investigated by the Hawks.

READ THE REPORT:

“Treasury should desist from being used by warlords. People keep asking if I’m taking the report for review, I’m not taking this for review. If they have evidence that I did something wrong, they must assist the police with their investigations and also approach the Zondo commission to get to the truth. Also, once you start reading the report you will see that my name has just been parachuted because it does not answer what exactly did Koko do for the coal supply to be unlawful.”

In addition, Koko denied that he had met the Guptas or given preferential treatment to Tegeta.

The 700-page report further alleges that Eskom executives who concluded the coal supply agreement between Eskom and Tegeta did not obtain approval to procure beyond the lifespan of the medium-term mandate from the board.

Independent Media