Johannesburg - Senior Eskom executive Matshela Koko on Wednesday night confirmed that the power utility has suspended him.





Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed the suspension on SABC news channel on Wednesday night while Koko took to Twitter to announce that new charges had been brought against him, without elaborating on what the charges are.





"I have been served with new charges," he said on his @koko_matshela account at 8.20pm. "I welcome these developments and once again look forward to clearing my name in a tribunal."





Koko, who is the head of generation at Eskom, was given reprieve last Friday by the Labour Court after it blocked attempts by the power utility to fire him until his application is heard early this month.





Eskom acting chief executive Phakamani Hadebe had given Koko an ultimatum to resign or be fired by this week, and he rushed to the Labour Court to block the move.









Koko could add to the list of senior officials at Eskom to go following the decision by the Presidency last Saturday for the new board, chaired by Jabu Mabuza, to remove all officials implicated in corruption.





Former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh resigned last week, he was followed by acting head of group capital Prish Govender and senior manager for outages Dhiraj Bhimma.





