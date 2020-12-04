Koko turns the tables at Zondo Commission, questions investigating team for not following up on corruption claims

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko has raised concerns with the Zondo Commission's legal team and investigators whom he accused of not directing themselves to investigating irregularities and corruption he has brought to their attention. Koko made the accusations in a letter his lawyers Ndou Incorporated Attorneys wrote to the commission's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The former Eskom boss, who has been fingered by some witnesses, testified before the commission this week on Thursday. In their letter, the Ndou attorneys said Koko has concerns regarding aspects of the commission's proceedings and investigations. They said there is no right to cross-examine witnesses before the commission, save by leave of the chairperson.

The legal team was entitled to ask leading questions and questions that were directed at attacking the veracity of witnesses.

"The nature of the proceedings before you is not litigious," Ndou attorneys wrote.

"The proceedings have however unfolded largely to resemble an adversarial litigious process with all the trappings of proceedings of a trial in a court of law.

"In these proceedings the commission’s legal team acts and essentially is the dominus litis."

They also said the commission’s investigators sought affidavits from people who may have knowledge of alleged instances of conduct that falls within the Commission’s terms of reference.

"The witnesses are then subjected to examination by members of the Commission’s Legal Team ... Such examination is and has proved to be cross-examination."

Ndou attorneys also stated that witnesses could only be led by their own legal representatives in re-examination.

"The witnesses are accordingly kept within narrow confines that are governed by the subject(s) in respect of which they have under authority of the directives been compelled to provide information to the Commission."

The law firm accused the legal team and the investigators of setting and controlling the agenda of events before the commission.

"Taking into account the wide terms of reference of the Commission, the methodology adopted is understandable and not necessarily unreasonable or unfair to witnesses.

"However, it is to our client’s perception inevitable that under this methodology the Commission’s Legal Team and investigators in pursuing their endeavours develop a ‘theory of the case’.”

The attorney told Zondo that the Special Investigation Unit has in the name of Eskom and in its own name instituted action against 12 individuals of diverse stripes on the basis of an alleged conspiracy among them and a number of named other persons.

"It is quite evident to any reasonable, informed observer of the proceedings before the Commission to date, which includes our client, that the Commission’s Legal Team and investigators have bought into the theory of the case as set out in the Eskom/SIU summons and are pursuing if before you."

They said after Koko’s affidavits were delivered to the commission, the investigators have gone out and obtained affidavits from witnesses who have already testified in the proceedings to controvert aspects of the facts that he has deposed to.

"It became very evident from the discussions we had with Mr Seleka and others on 17 November 2020, that they have no interest and do not intend to pursue evidence that might confirm our client’s version of events. Their theory of the case demands the opposite."

They alleged that matters brought up by Koko were followed "simply because they are not interested to obtain or present evidence that confirms his version of events".

The Ndou attorneys said Koko has been the subject of relentless media attack since 2017, after he, in his capacity as Acting Group Chief Executive of Eskom, took steps to bring the perpetrators of bribery and corruption in relation to Eskom’s Kusile and Medupi projects to book.

"He seeks a fair opportunity to state his case and clear his name before the Commission.

"On the face of things the Commission’s Legal Team and investigators in the Eskom work stream are intent simply on going after Mr Koko because without his participation the fantastical conspiracy that they apparently believe in falls flat."

They charged that the legal team and investigators have, moreover, failed to provide information and to pursue investigation that would assist Koko to prove that he was not party to any conduct as referred to in the Commission’s terms of reference pertaining to Eskom.

"It is apparent that the Commission’s Legal Team and investigators have not directed themselves at investigating and exposing before the Commission, among others, the instances of irregularity and corruption, as referred to above, of which they are, or should be aware. This requires to be explained to and by the Commission," reads the letter to Zondo.

