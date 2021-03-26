Koleka Mlisana replaces Salim Abdool Karim as new co-chair of MAC

PROFESSOR Koleka Mlisana will take on the role of co-chair of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) from epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

Earlier today, Karim announced he will be stepping down from his role and will be returning to his academic commitments after his one-year term as co-chair of the Covid-19 MAC.

“It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC alongside exceptional colleagues. After exactly one year, the time has come for me to return to my academic commitments. As I leave to refocus on HIV research, I know full well that advice on our Covid-19 response is in safe hands,” he said.

The national Department of Health confirmed the news and said Minister Zweli Mkhize has every confidence in Mlisana.

“The minister is grateful that there will be good preservation of institutional knowledge, ensuring continuity in the leadership of this highly influential body - the MAC on Covid-19. We wish Professor Mlisana all the very best and assure her of our support as a department and as government,” read the press release.