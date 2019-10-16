Smoke billows from targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces. Picture: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

Cape Town - Kurdish South Africans on Wednesday held a demonstration outside Parliament against the invasion of northern Syria by Turkish forces. The invasion, which has led to the killing of scores of Kurds by the Turkish army, happened after the US withdrew its troops from Kurdish-held areas close to the Turkish border.

"We are here because since Turkey last week Monday invaded north eastern Syria, which is called Rojava. Since its invasion, as we speak, 300 civilians including children and women have been killed," chairperson of the Kurdish Human Rights Action Group South Africa Mahmoud Patel said.

"They bombed hospitals, water supplies electricity and infrastructure. There is a lot of loss of human life as well as damage to civilian infrastructure," Patel said.

He said Turkey has claimed that it carried the invasion because it wants to create a corridor to patrol the border.