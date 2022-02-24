KwaZulu-Natal all set for State of the Province Address

Durban - Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday was set to deliver his much-anticipated State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Pietermaritzburg Royal Showgrounds, where political party leaders and guests continue to stream in ahead of the address. Political parties in the province have not minced their words on their expectations of Zikalala's address, with most calling for a strong stance from the premier on ways to combat the rampant crime, characterised by the murder of political leaders, Amakhosi and community members, and the ever increasing gender-based violence that has ravaged the province.

Political leaders, including Zikalala, have lamented that the province has overtaken the Western Cape as South Africa's murder capital. This year's Sopa was not preceded by the official opening of the provincial legislature by the AmaZulu King given that heir apparent King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is yet to be coronated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The event is limited to 1 000 guests allowed to be physically present at the venue to keep in line with the Covid-19 restrictions that permit only 1 000 people at indoor gatherings.

Among the 1 000 invited guests are members of the judiciary, the executive, members of the legislature, the Zulu Royal Household, civic organisations and the media. Due to cost-cutting measures the event's budget is only R1 million. [email protected]