KwaZulu-Natal Cogta to keep eight municipalities under administration after audit regressions

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Cooperative (Cogta) has advised the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, that it intends to keep eight local and district municipalities under administration. This would be the case until the end of October this year.

The municipalities are Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg) which is led by the ANC, Mooi Mpofana which is also under the ANC, Mtubatuba Local Municipality which is led by the IFP and Abaqulusi (Vryheid) local municipality which is also IFP-led. The others are uMkhanyakude District Municipality which is led by the ANC, Uthukela District Municipality, uMzinyathi district municipality and Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt) local municipalities which are all IFP-led. NEWS: KZN COGTA has advised the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, that it intends to keep 8 local and district municipalities under administration until the end of October 2023. The municipalities are Msunduzi, Mooi Mpofana, Mtubatuba, Abaqulusi, — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 18, 2023 The department said the ANC-run Msunduzi has regressed in terms of its audit outcomes, while the others are still battling cash flow challenges after political and administration stability was restored.

uMkhanyakude District Municipality was placed under administration after it failed to approve its 2022/2023 budget and had other matters. This is contained in a letter dated April 28 written by the department’s MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi to Boyce. “Furthermore, the Honourable Speaker was notified that on November 2, 2022, the Executive Council resolved to extend the interventions in terms of section 139(1) (b) of the Constitution, 1996 at Mpofana, Msunduzi, Inkosi Langalibalele, Abaqulusi and Mtubatuba Local Municipalities and UMzinyathi, uThukela and uMkhanyakude District Municipalities for a further period to April 30, 2023.

“There has been visible improvement noted in Msunduzi, Mpofana and Inkosi Langalibalele Municipalities, in terms of advancing beyond the triggers that had resulted in these Municipalities being placed under intervention. “However, Msunduzi has since regressed to a qualified audit outcome for the 2021/22 audit. “uThukela, uMzinyathi, Abaqulusi and Mtubatuba Municipalities have also stabilised politically and institutionally.

“However, these municipalities have serious cash flow and other complex financial and service delivery challenges, which are stubborn and require extra ordinary measures. NEWS: KZN CoGTA MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi has called on the police to investigate circumstances surrounding the Tuesday incident whereby bodyguards of Newcastle municipality Mayor, Xolani Dube, opened fire and injured some residents of Charlestown settlement. @IOL pic.twitter.com/1L1AJb8smV — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 18, 2023 "uMkhanyakude District Municipality has shown little improvement in addressing challenges that resulted in the municipality being placed under intervention. “Accordingly, the Honourable Speaker is hereby notified that on April 25, 2023, the Executive Council resolved to extend interventions in terms of section 139(1) (b) of the Constitution, 1996 at Mpofana, Msunduzi, Inkosi Langalibalele, Abaqulusi and Mtubatuba Local Municipalities and uMzinyathi, uThukela and uMkhanyakude District Municipalities for a further period to October 31, 2023.

“The Honourable Speaker is requested to note this submission,” Sithole-Moloi wrote to Boyce. The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has raised concerns about the latest developments, saying it means that placing municipalities under administration is not effective. “This raises serious questions around the effectiveness of provincial administration and the capability of administrators deployed to these municipalities.