KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education scrambles to pay money due to Section 21 schools

Durban - The embattled KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says it will start paying Section 21 schools their due funds and that the process will be concluded no later than May 24. In a memo sent to districts, the department said it got in touch with the provincial Treasury to negotiate the release of the money.

On Thursday, the IFP’s spokesperson on education in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, revealed that many Section 21 schools in the province have not yet received their funds. NEWS: After immense pressure from the IFP, the embattled KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says it will start paying Section 21 schools their due funds and that will not be later than 24 May 2023. It said it is in touch with the provincial Treasury to release the money. @IOL pic.twitter.com/YLmGgNAkoL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 19, 2023 She said the money is essential as schools are responsible for the procurement of stationery, textbooks and other items. “We were shocked to learn that some principals have resorted to taking loans to buy school items.

“It goes without saying that learning materials for teaching are crucial to the success of learners. “Recently, the department was caught up in the school nutrition scandal, and now it appears that it has failed to pay funds for Section 21 schools. “These recent scandals have led us to question the leadership skills of the KZN MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, as well as her counterparts, such as the HOD (head of department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo),” Madlopha-Mthethwa said.

On Friday, Ngcobo sent a memo to district directors, circuit managers, principals and school governing bodies and said the money will be paid soon. “The department has held bilaterals with provincial Treasury in order to negotiate the release of outstanding school allocations that have not yet been released. “Please note that the school’s funds will be deposited into their bank accounts no later than 24 May, 2023,” Ngcobo said in the memo.

In a statement, the department’s spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said they are working around the clock to get the funds to schools. “As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, we take this opportunity (to apologise) for the delay in paying out the money for norms and standards. “There were technical glitches with our systems and we have since fixed them.